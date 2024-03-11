HMC Announces Operating Hours For Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has outlined the operating hours for its services during the holy month of Ramadan.

Through an announcement on its social media, HMC specified that emergency services, including all ambulance services and Pediatric Emergency Centers, will remain operational around the clock, 24/7.

For those seeking outpatient services, HMC's clinics will be open in two shifts from Sunday to Thursday, with morning hours from 8am to 1pm, and evening hours from 8pm to 10pm.