Police Academy Celebrates Graduation Of 2024 First Quarter Courses

Doha, Qatar: The Police Academy held a ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the graduation of the courses of the first quarter of the training plan 2024, held at the premises of the Police Institute during Jan. 14 until Mar. 7.

HE Advisor to the Minister of Interior Maj. Gen. Dr. Abdullah Yousef Al Mal, President of the Police Academy Brigadier General Abdul Rahman Majid Al Sulaiti and host of directors of colleges and institutes of the academy, alongside officers in the Ministry of Interior (MOI) and military institutions attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Director of the Police Institute Lt. Col. Ali Saud Al Hanzab said the MOI organizes these professional courses to upgrade the capability of human element in accordance with the best and state-of-the-art training strategies.

He emphasized that the Police Academy chose the best elements in military and sport training, namely officers and trainers to oversee the application of these advanced training programmes, pointing out that this superb effort will have echoes on the performance of trainees in executing all training plans and programmes they have received.

For his part, Assistant Director of the Police Institute Capt. Faisal Saad Al Hajri highlighted that the courses of the first quarter of the training plan 2024 encompassed the joint stun course, foundation diving course for the first batch of police science diploma students, infantry and weapons trainers preparation course, foundation tower descent trainers preparation course, rapid intervention course, shooting trainers preparation course, and anti-riot control course for students nominated at the Police College.

The courses drew several affiliates of the Ministry of Interior, the armed forces, the Amiri Guard, and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), which were primarily intended to imbue the participants with the essential skills and knowledge to help them perform their functions perfectly, Al Hajri pointed out.

The closing ceremony featured the distribution of certificates to the graduates, awarding them badges and handing out prizes to the first ones, in addition to honoring the parties who participated in the success of these courses.