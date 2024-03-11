Arab League Underscores Significance Of Stopping War, Maintaining Territorial Integrity Of Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Arab League has stressed that stopping war and protecting the territorial integrity of Sudan are among its top priorities, adding that it is fully ready to provide any required assistance to unify the Sudanese parties, in pursuit of solving the crisis and accompanying the Sudanese State in any initiative in this respect.

This came during the meeting of the Secretary-General of Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit with the leader of the Sudanese Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces (Taqaddum), Dr. Abdalla Hamdok and his accompanying delegation who are visiting Cairo.

During the meeting, Hamdok discussed the operation of Taqaddum to swiftly reach a ceasefire and political process through the inclusive Sudanese dialogue that brings together all parties to salvage the Sudanese State, stop the bloodshed of the Sudanese people and safeguard the country and its national gains.