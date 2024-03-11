Qatar University Holds Sixth Youth Research Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The sixth youth research forum 2024, organized by Qatar University (QU) Young Scientists Center (YSC) in partnership with the Qatari National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, concluded on yesterday, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards harnessing innovation for the betterment of developing societies.

Themed "Innovation for Developing Societies," the forum brought together a vibrant community of undergraduate and graduate students from across Qatar, the GCC and international universities. The forum succeeded in attracting and encouraging students with disabilities from a group of different countries to participate.

The forum also succeeded in involving young researchers, both male and female, from around the countries of the world. 430 papers and research posters arrived at the forum, and 324 were accepted from more than 22 countries around the world, including Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Sudan, Somalia, Malaysia, France, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia and others.

In her speech at the closing ceremony, QU's Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies, Prof. Mariam Al Maadeed stated, "This forum is based on a triad of important missions: research, youth and innovation, which are the solid foundations for progress and development. Since its inception six years ago, this forum has witnessed significant growth and continues to move forward towards achieving its ambitious goals, becoming an attractive platform for youth from Qatar and around the world."

Expressing her pride and admiration for the students participating in the research forum, she praised the role that students will play, saying, "We are confident that you are capable of achieving valuable accomplishments in various research fields. Continue your journey of research and innovation without stopping. We will be your support and assistance at every serious step you take towards your knowledge-based future."

The forum kicked off with an enlightening exploration of the humanities and social sciences, where participants delved into the historical and contemporary impacts of innovation in this field. Highlights included presentations on critical thinking and social innovation in education and the integration of innovative practices into humanities research.

The second theme of the forum focused on the crucial role of legal frameworks in fostering innovation and its consequential impact on societal development. Researchers presented insightful analyses of the challenges and opportunities presented by the integration of artificial intelligence into society, the protective measures of intellectual property law and the instrumental role of patent systems in supporting societal growth. Discussions also covered the significance of national and international intellectual property agreements in safeguarding innovations, highlighting the need for robust legal systems to support the innovative endeavors of the future.

The final theme underscored the importance of scientific innovation in addressing the challenges faced by developing societies. Presentations covered a wide range of topics, including the application of digital innovations in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), advancements in health care delivery through telemedicine and mobile health applications, and the development of sustainable infrastructure. The discussions emphasized the potential of scientific research in revolutionizing energy, transportation and water management systems to foster the growth of developing societies.