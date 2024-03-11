Qatar University Unveils Its New Visual Identity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) unveiled its new visual identity in a special celebration attended by QU President Dr. Omar Al Ansari, along with vice presidents, deans of colleges, officials, and staff from various sectors of the university.

The logo consists of three important elements, starting with the seven pillars representing the iconic architectural identity of Qatar University. The number one '1' reflects university's standing as being the first and oldest institution of higher education in the country, with nearly every household in the Qatari community having affiliates associated with the university. The commitment to preserving the design of the Islamic mashrabiya in the logo was also emphasized, reflecting adherence to principles, values, and Islamic identity with a subtle update to its lines.

During the ceremony, QU President Dr. Omar Al Ansari said: "thanks to the contributions of its faculty, researchers, and graduates, the university has achieved numerous successes and significant accomplishments and has climbed the highest ranks regionally and internationally. These successes strengthen loyalty to the university among the QU community, alumni and prospective students."

He added: "we must first consider that rapid cultural and human growth necessitates that we work in parallel to keep pace with this development, while committing to preserving our identity, values, and achievements. Our goal as a university is to leave an impact on the local and international community through our graduates and educational and research outcomes."

There was an urgent need for a unified identity that reflects the collaboration of various sectors, colleges, and centers within the university under a common slogan, Dr. Al Ansari said, noting that their objectives include: enhancing the national identity of the university, affirming its position, importance, role, and values, emphasizing the coherence of the university's entity through integration between its sectors, colleges, and centers. In addition to reaffirming the university's commitment to its national responsibility as the mother national university and the primary, largest, and most significant institution of higher education, that contributes qualified professionals for the country, he added.

"This is also to reaffirm the university's continuous and ongoing achievements, highlighting its uniqueness and excellence in a world where competition intensifies in the field of higher education and scientific research. We look forward to the launch of the new visual identity as a new step to complete the succession of achievements and a significant leap towards fulfilling the university's goals, visions, and plans. The new visual identity is intended to serve as a bridge connecting the university's rich history with its bright future and its esteemed position, which must be preserved and continually raised," QU President added.

Director of Communications and Public Relations, Eatidal Al Qatami said: "we believe in the role of each individual in solidifying our position as the first and largest university in the country. Today, we reaffirm this commitment through our communication and public relations by introducing our new visual identity. We have ensured the preservation of the logo's identity, authenticity, and close connection to the name of Qatar University, while updating its elements. Our primary goal was to keep pace with the rapid development the university is undergoing, with its high-level programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and international achievements, to always provide the best for our university affiliates. While the change may appear simple to some, its impact serves the purpose of unifying all our efforts."