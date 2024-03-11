Ramadan In Qatar Begins Tomorrow, March 11, 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Tomorrow, March 11, 2024 will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Qatar.

The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced this after the sunset prayers today, Sunday.

The crescent moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan was sighted today in the country, added the Committee.

The committee had called on all Muslims in the State of Qatar to investigate today evening the sighting of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan and to give their testimony at the Ministry headquarters in Dafna.