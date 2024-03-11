PHCC Announces Working Hours In Holy Month Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the operating hours of its healthcare services for the Holy Month of Ramadan, with the majority of the 31 health centers will be working on a two-shift system (morning and evening).

A statement from the PHCC said that the Family Medicine and Support Services will operate from Sunday to Thursday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, and from 4:00 pm to 12:00 am. Al Wakra Health Center will work continuously from 8:00 am to 12:00 am.

The number of operating centers will be 26 health centers, the statement read.

Dental care services will operate in these centers during the weekdays in two shifts - morning from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, and evening from 7:00 am to 12:00 am.

The centers located outside Doha will operate as follows:

The Al Karaana Health Center: two shifts - morning from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, and evening from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Al Jumailiya Health Center: two shists - morning from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 am, and evening from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm,

Al Kaaban and Leghwairiya Health Centers: one shift only from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The urgent Care Service will be provided across 11 health centers around the clock. The centers of Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Muaither, Al Mashaf and Al Sadd will serve both adults and children, while those of Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Al Sheehaniya, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Kaaban and Al Karaana will offer services only for adults.