Amir Exchanges Ramadan Greetings With Leaders Of Arab, Islamic Countries


3/11/2024 4:32:16 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged cables of congratulations with Their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

