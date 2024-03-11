Amir To Receive Well-Wishers On Advent Of Ramadan At Lusail Palace On Monday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amiri Diwan announced that HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will receive well-wishers on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan at Lusail Palace on Monday, the first day of the holy month, immediately after the Tarawih prayer.

The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.