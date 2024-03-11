Moi Announces Working Hours During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday the official working hours of its departments during the holy month of Ramadan.
According to the announcement on its social media, the working hours are as follows:
General Directorate of Passports: From 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Nationality and Travel Documents Department: From 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM
General Directorate of Traffic ( Technical Inspection Sections, License Plate Manufacturing Workshop in Ain Khalid): From 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Driver Licensing Sections at Driving Schools: From 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Traffic Investigation: 24 hours a day
Criminal Evidence and Information Department: From 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Security-related departments working on a (shift) system: 24 hours a day
