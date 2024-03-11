Amir Congratulates Everyone On Advent Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Sunday, expressed his wishes that the blessed month of Ramadan will come to everyone with mercy and forgiveness, praying to Allah to accept everyone's fasting and good deeds.
In a post on his official account on the social media platform X, HH the Amir thanked Allah for reaching the blessed month of Ramadan. His Highness congratulated everyone for the advent of Ramadan, praying to Allah to make it a month of mercy and forgiveness, and to accept everyone's fasting and good deeds.
