Amir Congratulates Everyone On Advent Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Sunday, expressed his wishes that the blessed month of Ramadan will come to everyone with mercy and forgiveness, praying to Allah to accept everyone's fasting and good deeds.

In a post on his official account on the social media platform X, HH the Amir thanked Allah for reaching the blessed month of Ramadan. His Highness congratulated everyone for the advent of Ramadan, praying to Allah to make it a month of mercy and forgiveness, and to accept everyone's fasting and good deeds.



Amir to receive well-wishers on advent of Ramadan at Lusail Palace on Monday

Amir exchanges Ramadan greetings with leaders of Arab, Islamic Countries

Ramadan in Qatar begins tomorrow, March 11, 2024 Amir pardons prisoners on occasion of Ramadan

Read Also