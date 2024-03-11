Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Sudanese Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met here today with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan HE Ali Al Sadiq.

The meeting dealt with the two countries' bilateral cooperation relations, in addition to the humanitarian conditions that Sudan is going through due to the difficult circumstances it is currently experiencing, and the challenges to the delivery of aid to those who need it in all Sudanese states.

During the meeting, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's constant support for Sudan and its standing by the brotherly Sudanese people.

She also affirmed Qatar's firm position on the necessity of preserving Sudan's security, stability, safety and territorial integrity.