Al Khater Oversees Distribution Project Of 50,000 Food Baskets To Sudanese Families

Port Sudan: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater oversaw the project of distributing 50,000 food baskets to Sudanese families in the city of Port Sudan in the sisterly Republic of the Sudan last night.

In a press statement, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that 20,000 food baskets provided the Qatar Fund for Development have been distributed so far, adding that she looks forward to seeing more initiatives of the kind, for the benefit of Sudanese families.