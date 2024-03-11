               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Pardons Prisoners On Occasion Of Ramadan


3/11/2024 4:32:15 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has pardoned a number of prisoners, as a royal honour on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan

