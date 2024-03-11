Ministry Of Labour Sets Daily, Weekly Maximum Working Hours For Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour in Qatar has specified the maximum allowable working hours during the holy month of Ramadan, according to a recent announcement.

“In light of the arrival of Ramadan, Article (73) of the Labour Law states that the maximum working hours during Ramadan are 36 hours per week and 6 hours per day,” the ministry said on its social media.

In tandem with this announcement, the Crescent Sighting Committee in Qatar has invited Muslims throughout the country to participate in the observation of the Ramadan crescent this evening at the Ministry's headquarters in Dafna,