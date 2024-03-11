Tanzania PM Discuss Bilateral Ties With Qatari Envoy

Prime Minister of United Republic of Tanzania H E Kassim Majaliwa met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tanzania H E Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi. The meeting dealt with the two countries' bilateral cooperation relations.

