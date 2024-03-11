               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tanzania PM Discuss Bilateral Ties With Qatari Envoy


3/11/2024 4:32:13 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Prime Minister of United Republic of Tanzania H E Kassim Majaliwa met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tanzania H E Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi. The meeting dealt with the two countries' bilateral cooperation relations.

MENAFN11032024000063011010ID1107959681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search