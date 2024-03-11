Qatar Stands With Justice, Supports Truth, Says Sudanese Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan H E Ali Al Sadiq affirmed that Qatar is among the countries that stand for justice and are committed to aligning themselves with the truth, highlighting the ongoing situation in Gaza as a prime example.

Qatar supports peace and justice, striving to achieve global and regional peace. If we were to list its contributions, the list would be long, Al Sadiq said in an exclusive statement to (QNA).

Qatar, under the wise leadership's directives, has remained a consistent supporter and ally of Sudan's unity and territorial integrity, he said, pointing to Qatar's notable support during the Darfur crisis, and the numerous Qatari initiatives in support of Sudan.

In his statement, Minister Al Sadiq praised Qatar's humanitarian support for Sudan in international forums, always standing at the forefront. He also pointed to Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater's recent visit to Sudan and the ongoing Qatari aid convoys as clear signs of its support.