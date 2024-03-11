Moehe Opens Sanea Competition Laboratory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has opened the latest“Sanea” competition laboratory at Simaisma Preparatory School for Boys to provide the necessary tools for students participating.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili, inaugurated the event. She listened to a detailed explanation of the student's experience using these tools in their projects, the expertise of teachers who received training, and the development of the competition in its seventh edition.

Al Ruwaili affirmed the Ministry's commitment to providing advanced learning environments for students, offering them learning experiences that contribute to a comprehensive vision of knowledge.

She highlighted transforming the country's education system into an interactive and stimulating environment. Al Ruwaili also expressed the ministry's efforts to encourage partnerships and collaboration with specialized entities in innovation and digital solutions. This effort aims to provide students extensive opportunities to participate in applied and design projects based on scientific thinking and creativity. In addition, it fosters essential skills to address daily and future challenges, such as problem-solving, teamwork, and communication, thus promoting a culture of continuous learning.

She expressed her anticipation for the positive outcomes that will be brought about by the participation of our students in the 'Sanea' competition laboratories. This participation will enhance their knowledge and skills, deepen their scientific and engineering understanding, and develop their ability to interact with and use the latest technology effectively.

These outcomes, in turn, will elevate education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to a fundamental pillar of the Renaissance. It will also contribute to the formation of a creative generation that actively contributes to the development of society and keeps pace with digital and technological transformations in the world.

The“Sanea” competition contributes to the development of creativity and technological innovation among students during the years of study, from preparatory to university. It pushes them to keep pace with the latest inventions and innovations in various scientific fields and establish their future according to the best modern educational programmes.