Qatar Airways Celebrates Graduation Of Qatari Pilots

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways celebrated the graduation of its first Smooth Landing Programme cohort with a special ceremony at the Group's Flight Deck Training Academy.

This milestone event highlights the exceptional achievements of the participating Qatari National Line Pilots and underscores Qatar Airways' commitment to talent and leadership development within the aviation industry.

The rotational Smooth Landing Programme has been tailored to equip Line Pilots with the essential skills needed for effective crew management, career advancement and safety enhancement, offering invaluable exposure to the airline industry and paving the way for a seamless transition into future office-based management roles.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer said:“The graduation of the inaugural Smooth Landing Programme cohort is a testament to Qatar Airways' commitment to achieving Qatar's National Vision 2030 by developing the next generation of aviation leaders.”

“Investing in our National employees and providing them with the necessary skills and opportunities for career advancement is vital in ensuring the continued excellence and innovation of our airline.”

Under Qatar Airways' Smooth Landing Programme, participants are encouraged to develop their professional skillset in a variety of key areas, including communication, interpersonal and presentation skills, people leadership, accountability and collaboration.

As the airline continues to expand its horizons, initiatives such as Smooth Landing highlights the Group's commitment to innovation, safety and training, particularly regarding the continuous development of National talent across the business.