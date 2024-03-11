Qatar Charity, Lulu Extend Humanitarian Partnership In Ramadan For Seventh Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Charity (QC) and Lulu Hypermarket Qatar have reaffirmed their commitment to philanthropy by renewing their cooperation and partnership agreement.

This renewal allows Lulu Hypermarket Qatar to continue its role as a vital member of the Charity Partner (CP) programme of Qatar Charity, as well as to actively contribute to its Ramadan drive 'Endless Giving' through 'Shop & Donate', an initiative of Lulu Group International.

The partnership underscores Qatar Charity's dedication to providing essential aid and support to target groups while aligning with Lulu Hypermarket Qatar's commitment to supporting humanitarian work as a societal responsibility.

Under the renewed agreement, Lulu Hypermarket Qatar will actively publicize the 'CP' programme, utilizing its extensive marketing channels to draw attention from companies and establishments towards this noteworthy initiative.

As part of this collaboration, Lulu Hypermarket Qatar will contribute a designated amount to Qatar Charity, encompassing donations collected through the 'Shop & Donate' initiative. Launched during Ramadan, 'Shop & Donate' encourages customers to purchase over 1000 products, including supermarket and department store categories, with a portion of the profits going towards Qatar Charity's 'Endless Giving' drive.

The official signing ceremony, held in Doha, saw the agreement inked by Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, CEO's Assistant for the Resources Development and Media sector at Qatar Charity, and Shanavas Padiyath, Regional Manager of Lulu Hypermarket Qatar.

Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, CEO's Assistant for the Resources Development and Media sector at Qatar Charity, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration with Lulu Hypermarket Qatar within the CP programme. He urged companies, both within and outside Qatar, to allocate a portion of their proceeds to charitable and humanitarian efforts, emphasizing the spirit of altruism. Fakhroo highlighted that Qatar Charity has initiated the 'Endless Giving' Ramadan campaign to provide assistance to those in need worldwide, urging all; individuals, businesses, and companies, to contribute to the campaign.

Mr. Shanavas Padiyath, Regional Manager of Lulu Hypermarket Qatar, stated,“This support is a reflection of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) values. We aspire to play a significant role in social responsibility programs alongside Qatar Charity, fostering solidarity and cooperation between businesses and the community.”

Expanding on his statement, shanavas highlighted the joint efforts of Lulu Hypermarket Qatar and Qatar Charity in driving forward this noble cause. The ongoing collaboration aims to make a lasting impact on humanitarian and charitable activities, demonstrating the power of collective responsibility in positively impacting communities across Qatar.

The Qatar Charity and Lulu Hypermarket Qatar partnership continues to stand as a beacon of shared values and a testament to the positive change that can be achieved when organizations come together for the greater good.