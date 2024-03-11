EAA, QCDC Forge Partnership To Support Career Guidance In Assalam Schools

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC) announced a new partnership aimed at enhancing career guidance and development quality for students at the Assalam Schools, part of EAA's Together Project.

This collaboration will benefit over 340 students and 77 teachers from four schools by providing comprehensive training, planning support for career-focused events, and increasing employability and internship opportunities.

The collaboration between the EAA Foundation and QCDC is set to launch a series of key initiatives to enhance student's career prospects within the Assalam Schools. The Training & Development program is central to these initiatives, designed to equip teachers and counselors with the latest tools and methodologies. This program ensures that educators are well-prepared to guide students on their career paths, providing them with the insight and direction needed for their future.

Director of EAA's Al Fakhoora Programme Talal Al Hathal, said:“This partnership with QCDC marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower the youth of Qatar through education. By integrating comprehensive career guidance and support into the curriculum of the Assalam Schools, we are not just educating students; we are preparing them to make informed decisions about their futures. Our collaborative efforts will ensure that every student has the tools and opportunities to confidently pursue their aspirations. Together, we are building a foundation for a brighter, more prosperous future for our students and our community.”

Meanwhile, Saad Al Kharji, Career Programs and Services Manager at QCDC, further emphasised that:“QCDC continually explores new avenues to embed career guidance and development solutions into Qatar's national strategic development process in general, and into the education sector in particular.”“Our partnership with Education Above All allows us to broaden our access to students and youth in need of career guidance, thus empowering them to make informed academic and career decisions to ensure future success.”

In addition to career counseling support, the partnership emphasizes the importance of practical exposure to various career fields.

Through the organization of Career Events, students can participate in career fairs and other activities.

These events are crucial for introducing students to a wide range of career opportunities, helping them to align their personal aspirations with available labor market opportunities.

Furthermore, the Employability & Internships initiative will offer students direct access to QCDC's Employability Skills program.

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and the workforce by providing students with valuable transferable skills and internship opportunities. These internships will allow students to gain hands-on experience in their chosen fields, enhancing their employability upon graduation.