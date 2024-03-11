Qatar Provides Generous Support For Sudan, Displaced People Worldwide, Say UN Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: Two United Nations (UN) officials working in Sudan-based organizations lauded Qatar's generous support for the Sudanese people during the difficult circumstances the country is facing. They pointed that Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater's visit to Sudan on Saturday affirms this great support.

Both UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator Clementine Awu Nkweta-Salami and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Deputy Representative for Sudan Mary Louise Eagleton, in separate statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), emphasized Qatar and its people's generosity towards the Sudanese people and other nations suffering from similar crises and displacement.

They noted that Qatar's support has significantly contributed to relief operations and urgent humanitarian response, saving lives.

Talking to QNA. Nkweta-Salam described H E Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; visit to Sudan as a testament to Qatar's clear and significant support for Sudan during these difficult and complex times.

She stressed that Qatar and its people have remained generous towards the people of Sudan and other people suffering from similar displacement situations, which urgently needs support and support to be addressed.

For her part, UNICEF Deputy Representative for Sudan Mary Louise Eagleton described the humanitarian situation in Sudan as catastrophic, requiring intensified international efforts for an urgent response to related challenges.