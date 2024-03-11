Sudanese Health Minister Hails Qatar's Constant Support For Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: Federal Minister of Health of the Republic of the Sudan H E Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim has hailed Qatar's continued support for Sudan, especially in health sectors and humanitarian issues, pointing to Qatar's supportive positions for Sudan by direct and indirect means even before the war.

In remarks to QNA, the Minister highlighted the visit of Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater to Sudan as a clear emphasis on the continued communication between the two countries and brotherly peoples, and on Qatars constant support for Sudan in all circumstances and various crises; noting that the visit was accompanied by an air bridge as a continuation of the Qatari assistance to Sudan.

He noted that the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was briefed about the current health and humanitarian conditions in Sudan and future needs in this regard, particularly the urgent needs including medicine, medical consumables for chronic diseases, and life-saving drugs.

The Minister pointed to the need to rebuild and rehabilitate hospitals and health institutions with more than 40 million people in need for health services in all 540 health institutions, in addition to more than 10 million internally displaced persons who need health and humanitarian support and food.

On the health situation in Sudan, the Minister said that the health system has been capable to hold up and move forward despite the current circumstances; expressing his aspiration for improvement in the next stage.