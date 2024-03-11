Al Khulaifi, ICRC President Discuss Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with HE President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors on a sustainable basis to ensure the continued entry of aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip without obstacles, especially in the northern Gaza Strip. He also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of ICRC during this crisis.