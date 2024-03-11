Education Ministry Hosts Qatari French Meeting For Higher Education And Scientific Research

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) recently organised the Qatari French Meeting for Higher Education and Scientific Research under the“France Day in Qatar” title.

The meeting cooperated with the Embassy of France in Qatar and the Office of the Qatar Cultural Attaché in the French Republic.

The meeting witnessed the participation of several prominent figures, diplomats, academics, presidents, and representatives of French public universities.

It comes within the framework of keenness to strengthen strategic partnerships between the two countries in the academic and research fields.

It also consolidates aspects of cooperation between Qatari and French higher education institutions by promoting student exchange and sharing experiences between the two countries.

On this occasion, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Dr. Harib Al Jabri said:“We believe that the meeting is an important step to strengthen the bridges of knowledge between Qatar and France. Through this academic and research exchange, we can build a fruitful future for our children, based on cultural understanding and scientific cooperation, and spreading local culture.”

Ambassador of France to Qatar H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre emphasised the importance of this meeting. He stated that it aims to enhance cooperation between the countries in education, scientific research, and exchange of expertise, as well as continuing coordination between the two sides to facilitate student exchange.

Permanent Representative of Qatar to Unesco Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab said that the meeting allowed the presidents of prestigious French universities to learn about educational institutions in the State of Qatar, especially in Arabic language and culture.

This opportunity enhances Qatar's role as one of the leading destinations for learning the Arabic language and acquiring Arab culture.