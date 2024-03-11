UDC Announces Sponsorship Agreement With Autism Parents Platform

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), a leading Qatari public shareholding company and master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has announced a significant sponsorship agreement with the Autism Parents Platform, a prominent organisation dedicated to raising awareness about people with autism and supporting their families in Qatar.

This partnership marks a pivotal step in UDC's corporate social responsibility efforts and highlights the company's unwavering commitment to supporting the Qatari community.

The official signing ceremony for the sponsorship agreement took place at the Oyster Building in The Pearl Island, where UDC Executive Director of Public Services Abdullatif Ali Al-Yafei signed the agreement alongside the Founder of the Autism Parents Platform Hamda Al-Hitmi.

This sponsorship agreement signifies a significant milestone in the endeavors of both organizations to make a positive impact in the lives of autism individuals and families in Qatar. UDC looks forward to a productive collaboration with the Autism Parents Platform and is dedicated to supporting the platform's activities and initiatives.

“We are truly excited to announce this partnership between UDC and the Autism Parents Platform. At UDC, we recognize the importance of supporting initiatives that promote understanding, inclusion, and support for autism individuals and families. Through this sponsorship agreement, we are proud to contribute to the valuable work of the Autism Parents Platform and to play a role in enhancing the well-being of the Qatari community,” said UDC Executive Director of Public Services Abdullatif Ali Al Yafei.

Founder of the Autism Parents Platform Hamda Al-Hitmi, expressed her gratitude for the support from UDC, stating,“We are delighted to have UDC as our major sponsor, and we believe that this partnership will significantly enhance our ability to carry out our mission and expand our impact. Together, we can achieve great strides in raising awareness about autism and providing essential support to families in Qatar.”

The sponsorship agreement will see UDC provide crucial support to the Autism Parents Platform in their activities aimed at raising awareness about autism, providing support to families, and implementing various initiatives to benefit Qatari society. Through this partnership, UDC aims to contribute to the wellbeing of autism individuals and families and to foster a more inclusive and supportive community.

As part of the agreement, UDC will be represented as the major sponsor for the Autism Parents Platform's activities within The Pearl Island, as well as a prominent sponsor for all events organized by the platform outside of The Pearl Island. UDC will allocate a building for the Autism Parents Platform for their assigned activities to help the Autism Parents Platform achieve its mission and expand its reach.