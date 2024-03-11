Karwa Motors Partners With Oman For Efficient School Transport Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Karwa Motors LLC (Oman), led by its Chairman, H E Dr. Eng. Saad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi, announced the signing of two strategic agreements with the Omani government, marking the beginning of a new era for the bus manufacturing industry in the Sultanate and supporting self-sufficiency in this vital sector.

This is part of Karwa Motors' continuous effort to enhance the efficiency of the school transport sector in line with the latest global standards. The signing ceremony was attended by many distinguished guests and prominent governmental leaders.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Ambassador of Qatar to Oman H E Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahad Al Thani, and Member of the Board of Directors of Karwa Motors Eng. Ahmad bin Hassan Al Obaidly, and accompanied by Chairman of the Board of Directors of Karwa Motors H E Dr. Eng. Saad bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi.

Oman delegated Secretary General of the Oman Tender Board H E Eng. Badr bin Salem Al Maamari, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education H E Majid bin Saeed Al Bahri.

The first agreement with the Oman Ministry of Education and the Oman Development Bank (ODB) stipulates the assembly and supply of 5,000 school buses with the highest safety and security standards. This is part of a project to replace school transport vehicles in Omani public schools, with favorable financing terms provided by the ODB to investors in this project.

The second agreement was signed with the Oman Government Tender Board. It establishes Karwa Motors as a principal supplier of buses in Omani government tenders, supporting local production and enhancing the company's status as a leader in supplying buses to the government. This highlights the Sultanate's commitment to encouraging national industries and strengthening domestic infrastructure.

Chairman of Karwa Motors H E Dr. Eng Saad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi pointed out that the success accompanying the launch of Karwa Motors, especially after assembling and supplying 100 buses for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, paved the way for these agreements.

They are seen as the culmination of an effective partnership between Qatar Investment Authority, represented by Qatar's Mowasalat (Karwa) company, and the Oman Investment Authority. He expressed his pride and commended Karwa Motor's commitment to localize the bus industry by merging Qatari and Omani expertise.

This collaboration is the result of intensive effort and openness to innovative solutions in the transport sector in Oman, which expands the company impact in the local and regional market, confirming its leadership in this pivotal sector, added Al Muhannadi.

Eng. Ahmad bin Hassan Al Obaidly, highlighted the strategic dimensions of these agreements, offering a golden opportunity for the exchange of expertise and technology between the Qatari and Omani partners, to enhance the level of security and safety in school buses according to the highest international standards.

Al Obaidly explained that this cooperation reflects the partners' commitment to laying the foundations for sustainable investment and development, and their continuous pursuit of leadership in transportation, providing high-quality and efficient services to Qatar's fraternal people in Oman.