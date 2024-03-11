               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Prime Minister Meets Uzbekistan's FM


3/11/2024 4:32:07 AM

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, especially in the areas of trade and investment.

