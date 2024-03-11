Minister Of State For International Cooperation Affirms Qatar's Steadfast Support For Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater affirmed the State of Qatar's steadfast support for Sudan and its brotherly people and for the unity, security, and territorial integrity of Sudan.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA) during her visit to Sudan on Saturday, Her Excellency said that the territorial integrity of Sudan is part of the unity and security of the Arab region as a whole and that Sudan's stability represents stability for the Arab region and Africa as well.

HE Al Khater called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities regarding the humanitarian tragedy in Sudan, expressing disappointment at the retraction of the Sudanese file on the international agenda.

Her Excellency said that her message is to remind the world and to ask other officials from different countries and organizations to visit Sudan to learn about developments and show support for the Sudanese people.

HE Al Khater added that donors need to fulfill their pledges to Sudan of USD 1.5 billion which were announced during the conference held in Geneva in May 2023, stressing the importance and necessity of fulfilling the pledges as few countries have done so.

The State of Qatar's announcement and pledge of USD 50 million during the said conference that it cochaired with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Germany was based on the State's personal responsibility and moral and humanitarian duty towards Sudan and its brotherly people, Her Excellency said.

The air bridge initiated by the State of Qatar on Saturday to assist and relieve the Sudanese people is a continuation and completion of the air bridge that the State launched under the generous directives of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani since the beginning of the crisis in Sudan in the middle of last April, HE Al Khater noted.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that this bridge, which includes food, shelter supplies, and ambulances, will continue during the holy month of Ramadan.