Souq Waqif Dates Exhibition Concludes With Record Sales As Shoppers Prepare For Ramadan

Doha, Qatar: The 2nd Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition concluded on Tuesday, with over 80 tonnes of dates sold and thousands of visitors over a 10-day period (February 25 to March 5).

During the festival, 64 local and international companies showcased a wide range of options in all aspects of date production, distribution, and sales while highlighting the cultural significance of dates. The exhibition saw an impressive sale as residents and visitors prepared for Ramadan, which will begin tomorrow, March 11 .

Speaking to The Peninsula prior to the exhibition's opening, Khalid Saif Al Suwaidi, the General Supervisor of the exhibition, said that the festival is being held before Ramadan because many attendees are taking advantage of the opportunity to stock up on dates, recognizing their nutritional value and energy-boosting properties during the holy month of fasting.

Dates are commonly associated with Ramadan and are typically consumed to break the fast. "It's small in size but big on nutrients- perfect for breaking a long fast. Also, the sugar content and natural sweetness make a lovely healthy substitute for white sugar. I used dates as a sweetener in baking Ramadan cakes and pastries," said Zaffiyah M, who brought her two kids to the exhibition.

"With Ramadan on the horizon, this beloved fruit is a must-have. This is an annual thing for us, waiting for the dates festival so we can replenish our stock at home."

Meanwhile, nearly 80 tonnes of truffles have been sold at the Souq Waqif Truffle Exhibition and Auction 2024 since its launch on January 18.

Also under the supervision of Al Suwaidi, the exhibition being held at the Eastern Square will run throughout Ramadan, and will welcome visitors after the Taraweeh prayer.

The auction features truffles sourced from a various countries, including Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Morocco, Iraq, and Syria. A significant turnout is expected due to the high demand for these prized fungi during Ramadan.