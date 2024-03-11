Souq Waqif Announces Working Hours During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Souq Waqif announced the working hours during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The stores at Souq Waqif will operate from 8am until 12pm during the morning period, and then from the period of Iftar until 1am.

Restaurants at Souq Waqif will be open from the period of Iftar until Suhoor time.



Earlier today, the Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced that Monday, March 11, 2024 will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Qatar.