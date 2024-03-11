3Rd Katara Prize For Arabic Poetry 'Mothers Of The Believers' Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara announced the launch of the 3rd edition of the Katara Prize for Arabic Poetry themed 'Mothers of the Believers', with this year's edition held in honor of Prophet Mohammed's (PBUH) wife Hafsah bint Umar.

The Katara Prize for Arabic Poetry, Mothers of the Believers, aims to raise the awareness of young and future generations about the members of Prophet Mohammed's family, especially his wives considered the mothers of the believers.

The Prize also aims to highlight their impact on the unfolding of Islam and the role of women in society by means of encouraging the production of literature and poetry that discuss the mothers of the believers.



Participants worldwide are eligible to take part in the competition, open from the beginning of Ramadan of this year until the end of the fasting month.

Participants must submit their applications to ummahatkatara, including their CV, passport photo, passport copy, along with their poems submitted in both word document and PDF formats, with no mention of the participant's name or country of origin in the poem files' names.

The total value of the Katara Prize for Arabic Poetry, 'Mothers of the Believers', stands at QR 120,000, broken down to QR 60,000 for the first place winner, QR 40,000 for the second place winner, and QR 20,000 for the third place winner.

The Katara Prize for Arabic Poetry, 'Mothers of the Believers', is among Katara's various annual prizes that include among others the Katara Prize for Quran Recitation and the Katara Prize for the Prophet's Poet.