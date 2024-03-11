Old Doha Port To Be Among Region's Top Destinations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port is eying to enhance its status as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the Middle East, its CEO has said.

Engr. Mohammad Abdulla Al Mulla stressed the ongoing efforts to develop the port's infrastructure and amenities, aiming to create an exceptional maritime experience for visitors.“The port is Qatar's window to the world, as we see the development of the port, and Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022... We have worked to improve and develop the port and to make it one of the most touristic maritime destinations in the Middle East. We assure that we will continue to host marine activities and be part of the world agenda.”

Speaking at a press conference regarding the upcoming Qatar Boat Show 2024, Engr. Al Mulla highlighted the significance of hosting such events to showcase the port's touristic potential. The Qatar Boat Show, scheduled for November 4 to 6, is expected to attract a global audience, with over 20,000 visitors anticipated to attend.



First Qatar Boat Show to anchor at Old Doha Port in November Ramadan 2024 events and activities at Old Doha Port

Read Also

The Old Doha Port has a total area of 800,000 sqm.; can accommodate 450 berths for all types of boats up to 160 metres in length; has 80% occupancy – 53 berths ranging from 40 to 160 metres; has 50 food and beverages kiosks, 100 shops, and 150 hotel apartments. And its cruise terminal receives about 300,000 visitors a year.

The Qatar Boat Show will feature 495 exhibitors and brands showcasing the latest in marine innovation and luxury. Among the highlights are over 95 boats and watercraft on display, spanning various sectors including luxury and lifestyle, equipment and services, small and medium boats, and underwater sports and toys.

Attendees can look forward to engaging with local, regional, and international yachting brands, shipyards, boat owners, and enthusiasts of luxury yachting and innovation. The Boat Show aims to drive economic growth and boost tourism by spotlighting marine innovation and leisure.

Engr. Al Mulla, meanwhile, stressed that the event serves as a platform for exchange and collaboration among different organisations within the marine industry. It offers an opportunity for attendees to explore diverse options in the maritime sector and engage with industry experts. Show sectors include luxury and lifestyle: ports and marinas, shipyards, government authorities, tourism boards, financial institutions, real estate developments, naval architects, and luxury decor.

It will also show marine equipment and engines, sailing and fishing equipment, boat mechanics, navigation and communications, and marina management services.