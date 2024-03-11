Qatar On Course To Have 100% Electric Public Bus Fleet By 2030

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) is working to achieve the gradual transition of Qatar's public transport bus system to 100% electric fleet by 2030, said an official.

Hamad Ali Al Marri, Director of the Land Transport Licensing Department at MoT, said the operating rate of electric buses has reached approximately 70%, supported by an integrated infrastructure that achieves multiple benefits, the most important of which is saving energy and fuel consumption, reducing harmful emissions and the country's carbon footprint, and thus improving the quality of life.

He was speaking at a ceremony organised by the Business Class Advertising Group, at Expo 2023 Doha yesterday.

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah (sixth left) with other officials at the event.

Also on the occasion, Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah launched a book“Environmental Sustainability in Qatar... Achievements and Challenges”.

The publication, prepared under the official sponsorship of the Ministry of Municipality and the strategic sponsorship of MoT, reviews the achievements of Qatar in the field of sustainability in all its economic, social and environmental aspects within the framework of its keenness to continue the march of modernity and development.

The book also monitors by analysis and recording the ability of Qatari institutions to achieve sustainable development and address climate change issues, as well as the achievements of Qatari companies in the field of environmental sustainability.

It addresses Qatar's national strategy for environment and climate change, the development witnessed by sustainable cities in Qatar, and the efforts of the Ministry of Municipality and its various sectors in this field. It also highlights the green economy, which is the pillar of investment in Qatar's future.

The Minister of Municipality also honoured some leading companies and institutions with Excellence in Sustainability Awards, for their success in applying the highest standards of environmental sustainability in their facilities and their role in protecting the environment.

The awardees are Barwa Real Estate for the Best Company in Real Estate Sector, Al Fardan Group for Best Family Company, Al Abdulghani Motors for Best Green Initiative, Mawani Qatar for the Best Company in the Maritime Transport Sector, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for Best Recycling Program, Katara Hospitality for the Best Company in Hospitality Sector, Mowasalat (Karwa) for Best Company in the Transportation Sector; Nasser Bin Khaled (NBK) for Best Company in Automotive sector; QTerminals for Best Company in Ports Management sector; Ahli Bank for the Best Bank in Qatar, and Ansar Group for best company in Retail Sector.

Finally, the Ministry of Transport was honoured on the sidelines of the awards ceremony for its great efforts in the field of sustainability and enhancing the sustainability of the air, sea and maritime transportation.

Al Marri said over the past years, the Ministry has worked to develop infrastructure projects and support services for the transportation sector.

“These efforts culminated in the country having an integrated, interconnected and sustainable transportation system, which placed it in a leading position on the map of the global transportation sector, and enabled it to host major international events and provide an environmentally friendly transportation experience,” said Al Marri.

General Manager of Business Class Advertising, Abdullah Al Jassim said the launch of the“Environmental Sustainability in Qatar. Achievements and Challenges” book represents a real window highlighting the interest of Qatar and its growing recognition of the importance of sustainability to ensure the long-term environmental, social and economic well-being of the Qatari people.