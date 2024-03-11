Katara Unveils Line-Up Of Educational, Cultural Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Katara Cultural Village Foundation has launched its Ramadan activities programme, which includes diverse events and activities of religious, cultural and charitable nature.

Among the activities that will be presented are the religious lessons and activities that will take place daily after Tarawih prayers at Katara Mosque, which will also host the 13th Qur'an memorisation competition, from March 11 to 25 for children born in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

On the other hand, World Poetry Day will be held in the Creativity Square between Buildings 15 and 16. This is in addition to the Katara Arabic Poetry Competition - Mothers of the Believers (which will be organised remotely), and the spotlight in this session will be on Hafsa bint Omar. It aims to explain the impact of the Mothers of the Believers on the path of advocacy and the formation of women's personalities in society.

This year, the Katara will also launch its annual“We Help and We Assist” campaign at the start of the holy month, through which food baskets are distributed to needy families.

As for sporting activities, Katara is organising the Beach Volleyball Championship, which will be from March 12 to 25 on Katara Beach, and the 2024 Katara Ramadan Chess Championship from March 14 to 23 in Building 15, in cooperation with the Qatar Chess Federation. An electronic games championship will also be held. Building 12 will host the Carrom and Checkers Championships event from 9pm to 12:30am in Al Hikma Square. And on March 31, the open-air theatre will host a lecture by His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Othman Al Khamis.

Among the art exhibitions, lovers of fine arts will have an appointment with the Spirit of Arab Art exhibition by Iraqi artist Bashar Ali in Building 18, which celebrates fine art as it embodies the fruits and plants mentioned in the Holy Qur'an in a creative way. This is done by forming the Arabic letter in which the Holy Qur'an is written, through paintings in which different techniques and materials were employed.

The audience will also have a daily encounter with the Katara firing of cannon and the magic cannon at the time of the Maghrib call to prayer and before Suhoor. Through it, Katara aims to preserve Qatari folk heritage. This event is widely followed by various segments of society.

On the other hand, and as part of its endeavour to provide artistic media production directed at children, Katara produced the fourth part of the cartoon series“Dates and Dates,” which will be shown during the month of Ramadan on Qatar TV at 3:45pm daily. It The series has achieved popularity and a high viewership rate. The 3D series is an educational and awareness-raising work that relies on adventure that is not devoid of comedy to deliver the message, information, advice and guidance to children and young people.