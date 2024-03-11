Qatar Museums Announces Ramadan Operating Hours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) announced its operating hours for Ramadan period. Its museums and galleries will be open from Saturday to Thursday, 9am to 2pm and 8pm to 12am, and on Fridays, from 8pm to 12am.

“This special schedule includes evening hours that give visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy our museums after sunset, into the late hours of the night,” it said on its website.

However, it's worth noting that all QM venues will remain closed on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

QM also revealed an exciting lineup of special exhibitions and events awaiting the public during their morning or evening visits. Among the featured exhibitions is“Fashioning an Empire: Textiles from Safavid Iran” at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), which highlights silk during the Safavid period (1501–1736CE).

Accompanying this exhibition is“Golden Spider Silk,” an exploration into the history and properties of golden spider silk, also showcased at MIA. Over at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, visitors can delve into“Distilled Lessons: Abstraction in Arab Modernism,” examining Arab modernism's unique experimentation with abstraction.

Another highlight is“Mehdi Moutashar: Introspection as Resistance,” Moutashar's inaugural solo exhibition in Qatar, featuring a diverse range of works across various mediums.

Furthermore,“Cities Under Quarantine: The Mailbox Project” at Mathaf presents a compelling documentation of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, curated by Abed Al Kadiri. Football enthusiasts can enjoy“Zidane, a 21st Century Portrait” at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, celebrating the talent of the legendary French footballer Zinédine Zidane.

Lastly,“Pipilotti Rist: Electric Idyll” at the Fire Station marks Rist's first survey exhibition in the Middle East. Under QM are the Museum of Islamic Art and MIA Park, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Qatar, QM Gallery Al Riwaq, QM Gallery Katara and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. Future museums include Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, Qatar Auto Museum, Art Mill Museum and the Lusail Museum.