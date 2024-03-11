Maithripala To File Action Under Online Safety Act

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former President Maithripala has decided to file action against the media under the Online Safety Act.

Sirisena told Parliament that it was a good thing that Sri Lanka now has an Online Safety Act.

He accused some media of character assassination using reports over a house he was staying in.

The former President said that the media had misreported matters related to the house.

As a result, the former President said that he will file action against those media institutions under the Online Safety Act.

The Online Safety Act has drawn strong criticism from the international community, human rights groups and the opposition in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)