'Jordanian-Georgian Relations Strengthened Through Diplomatic Exchange'

AMMAN - President of the Jordanian-Georgian Parliamentary Friendship Association Faizeh Odeibat on Sunday described Jordanian-Georgian relations as"close and distinguished".



During a meeting with Georgian Ambassador Archil Dzuliashvili, Odeibat said that both countries share similar stances regarding the war of the Gaza Strip, stressing the need to reach a ceasefire and to deliver humanitarian and relief immediately, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



She called for enhancing trade, educational, cultural and tourist exchange between the two countries, and increasing the number of scholarships provided to Jordanian students to study in Georgia. Dzuliashvili stressed the“deep” relations between the two countries in various fields, calling for ending the war on Gaza, delivering aid to its residents, and applying the humanitarian law.