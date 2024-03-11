Story Of Azhar Riyati: Weaving Success Through Skill And Determination

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Azhar Riyati's narrative doesn't just start; it blossoms within the nurturing environment of the UN Women's Oasis Centre. Initially engulfed by apprehensions about her ability to balance work and family responsibilities, Azhar found herself at a crossroads.“I was afraid I wouldn't do a good job,” she confessed, highlighting the internal struggle many women face when stepping into new roles, especially after being confined to domestic spaces.

However, the Oasis Centre, more than just a training facility, emerged as a beacon of hope and transformation for Azhar. Here, amidst threads and fabrics, Azhar wove her new identity, transitioning from a home maker to a harbinger of change. The tailoring skills she honed did more than just enable her to support her family; they unveiled her innate leadership and teaching abilities, marking her evolution into a trainer within the very programme that redefined her life.

The oasis model have significantly expanded their influence, now boasting 22 centres that have meaningfully empowered more than 30,000 people, including Jordanian and Syrian refugee women, including a significant number who have disabilities. These centres are acclaimed for fostering safe and inclusive environments, offering vital cash-for-work

“I recommended the programme for many women I know, so they can benefit as much as I did,” Azhar shares, encapsulating the ripple effect of empowerment. Her journey from uncertainty to economic independence and confidence is a testimony to the transformative power of skill development and community support found at the Oasis Centres.

Today, Azhar stands as one of the influencing figures in her community, empowering other women through the art of tailoring. Her story is a vivid illustration of how investment in women's skills and confidence can unlock doors to leadership and economic empowerment, echoing the global call to“Accelerate Progress”.



*This story is a compilation of narratives contributed by UNICEF, UNIDO, UN Women, UNFPA.