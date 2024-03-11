Gov't Support Fuels 35 Per Cent Increase In Cleared Electric Vehicles - JFZIC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Free Zones Investors Commission (JFZIC) has reported an increase in the total number of vehicles cleared during the first two months of this year by 35 per cent, reaching 12,738 vehicles compared with 9,437 vehicles during the same period in 2023.

JFZIC representative Jihad Abu Nasser highlighted that the growing interest in electric vehicles among Jordanians reflects the government's efforts to make these environmentally friendly vehicles more accessible through tax reductions, according to Al Mamlaka TV.



Abu Nasser said that electric cars not only help preserve the environment but also reduce fuel consumption and save money for citizens.



He also pointed out that the Kingdom has been at the forefront of supporting sustainable energy and environmental conservation through numerous partnerships with international organisations, positioning it as a regional leader in the use of electric vehicles.

He said that 33,000 vehicles were cleared in 2019, and in 2023 the number reached 76,000 vehicles, indicating clear growth due to legislative stability.

Abu Nasser also said that a Cabinet decision, effective from October 1, requires sellers to provide a 3-year factory warranty on cars, adding that this move has reassured citizens that any malfunction will be repaired under warranty.

He also said that out of the 2 million gasoline vehicles currently in Jordan, only 100,000 are electric, constituting 5 per cent of the total number of cars in the local market. He also projected that it would take about 10-15 years for this figure to exceed 50 per cent.

Abu Nasser also said that while gasoline vehicle prices remain stable, there is growing competition due to citizens' increasing interest in electric vehicles, adding that this shift is driven by the desire for more economical vehicles and the government's support for electric cars through reduced taxes.