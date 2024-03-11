PM Assures Readiness For Ramadan Despite Inflation Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, attended by relevant ministries, departments, and private sector leaders to discuss preparations for the holy month of Ramadan.



The meeting was attended by Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali, and Government Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh acknowledged the additional challenges posed by the situation in Gaza, particularly the inflationary effects triggered by increased shipping costs due to heightened risks in certain maritime passages, including the Red Sea, which had led traders to increase the prices of goods.

He also said the government has implemented several measures aimed at mitigating these inflationary effects, including decisions to exempt customs taxes and allowances resulting from the rise in maritime shipping costs until the end of Ramadan.

Khasawneh also emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring the availability of essential goods in government warehouses for private-sector imports. He also highlighted the allocation of funds from emergency expenditures to support Civil and Military Service Consumer Corporations, aiming to ease the burden on citizens and contain some of the inflationary effects until at least the end of Ramadan.

Minister Shamali affirmed the ministry's readiness for Ramadan, with preparations underway for about a month, including daily monitoring of prices, market control, and ensuring the availability of all goods, especially food items.



Despite the stability of prices for most food items and essential goods, he noted exceptions for some fresh products like meat due to price increases in the country of origin and higher air shipping costs adopted as an alternative due to disturbances in the Bab el Mandeb strait.

Hneifat assured the abundance of vegetables, fruits, poultry, and meat, with reserves exceeding the actual needs of the local market at appropriate prices.



