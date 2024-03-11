Original-Research: Netfonds AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Company Name: Netfonds AG
Recommendation: BUY
Target price: 73.00
Netfonds beat expectations // Strong FY23 prelims; chg Netfonds reported strong FY23 prelims beating our expectations. Further,
the company provided a new guidance for FY24 that remained rather vague for
the moment. In detail: Gross sales came in at € 197m (+12% yoy), clearly above our estimate of €
191m. Key driver were the business areas Wholesale and Regulatory &
Technology business both showing yoy growth rates north of 10% mainly
fuelled by AuA that grew by 11% to € 23 (vs eNuW: € 23). Thanks to
scale effects, material expenses should have declined relatively to sales
to 80.4% (vs 80.9% in FY22) resulting in net sales of € 37 (3% yoy vs
eNuW: € 36). EBITDA stood at € 6.2m (-28% yoy, 85% qoq), also above estimates of € 5.7m,
mainly the result of the sound topline development compensating for higher
than anticipated OPEX of € 30 (4% yoy vs eNuW: € 30). EBT came in at
€ 2.2m (9% yoy vs eNuW: € 1.7m) as a result of € 4.1m D&A and a financial
result of € 0.1m. Overall, Q4 figures marked a strong finish of a sound FY23. On the back of
€ 23.8 bn AuC in FY23 as a starting point into FY24, paired with stock
markets at all-time highs after two months, topline should continue to grow
in FY24, even without new AuA inflows that we consider as very likely
(eNuW: 8% to € 25). Even better, profitable AuM from the wealth
management should grow even more dynamically (eNuW: 25% to € 4bn). Further, the finfire platform is seen to fuel consolidation of the
insurance broker market that is in contrary to the investment adviser
market, still highly fragmented. Thanks to finfire, the selling and
managing of insurance products is much easier unlocking huge cross-selling
potentials, as the already onboarded investment adviser can additionally
offer a wide range of insurance products to its customers. Netfonds
proprietary, 360° finfire platform hence remains the key mid- to long term
growth and scalability driver. In order to reflect the strong FY23 figures, the bright market environment
and the enormous (cross-selling) potential arising from finfire, we now
expect for FY24 € 45m net sales and an € 12 EBITDA, in line with
management guidance of net sales“well above € 40m” and“strong increase in
EBITDA”. BUY with a new PT of € 73.00 (old: € 71.00), based on DCF.
