BD India's Concerted Commitment Towards Creating Awareness On Cervical Cancer

Delhi, India To create awareness and enable knowledge-sharing around cervical cancer screening, especially the benefits of early screening with liquid-based cytology and human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA testing, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) conducted roadshows across several Indian cities recently. The roadshows were organized in Madurai, Trivandrum, Raipur, Bathinda, Indore, and Rishikesh. These initiatives successfully engaged over 10,000+ pathologists, obstetricians, and gynecologists across the country in a dialogue around how early screening and diagnosis of cervical cancer can lead to saving of patient lives thereby reduced mortality. It also brought the spotlight on the benefits of liquid-based cytology over conventional PAP smear and the importance of primary HPV screening for early diagnosis of cervical cancer.





Commenting on the initiative, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said,“When detected early, cervical cancer is one of the most successfully treatable forms of cancer and with timely intervention enables saving patient lives.

BD, through initiatives like Shape the Future of Cervical Cancer, is intent on providing awareness-building platforms on benefits of early and improved screening for HPV infections. We are committed to advancing the world of health in partnership and with the support the Obstetric and Gynecological societies, across the country.”





It is noteworthy that cervical cancer ranks as the second most common cancer, however, is one of the most preventable and treatable types of cancer if detected early. When cervical cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is 91% as averse to when cervical cancer is diagnosed after it has spread to nearby tissues, organs, or regional lymph nodes, the 5-year relative survival rate is 60%.



BD also hosted a Fireside Chat in collaboration with the Indian Association of Practicing Pathologists to discuss the utility of Liquid-Based Cytology, along with an awareness campaign on Cervical cancer on social media. Partnerships with regional Obstetric and Gynecological societies as well as pathology societies facilitated meaningful discussions and knowledge exchange. Each event included case-based discussions and live morphology slide interpretation sessions whereby Cytopathologists gained valuable insights into LBC morphology interpretation that in turn help in enhancing diagnostic skills.



BD India offers comprehensive cervical cancer screening solutions viz. BD SurePath(TM) Direct-to-Slide liquid based cytology test, an innovative solution for increasing access of high performance tests, as well as the BD Onclarity(TM) Assay for HPV testing which is the only FDA approved test for at home self-sampling. These products are geared for increasing access to screening tests for women to take charge of their health from the comfort of their homes. This is in line with the WHO endorsement of screening for high-risk HPV subtypes as the most cost-effective strategy and supports self-sampling for its convenience.



BD India remains committed to fostering awareness and driving progress in the fight against cervical cancer. For more information, please visit BD .





About BD-India

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

