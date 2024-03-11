Afghan University Teacher Makes Economic Strategy

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): An Afghan teacher at California University hailed current economic efforts in Afghanistan and suggested a bailout strategy for the economic revival of Afghanistan when the situation deteriorated from inflation to deflation.

Ustad Mohammad Alam Ahmadzai during an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News defined a bailout a strategy in which the state offers financial cooperation, prints banknotes and provides it to companies, producers and banks to work resulting in the overall economic development of the country.

He said during the past regime there was emphasis on open market economy but he was against it because adaptation to an open economy needed a transition period and in the current circumstances, it was not suitable for Afghanistan.

Ustad Ahmadzai said if the economic system of the US is observed it shows that this country also embraced open market economy gradually.

He said currently, there was a mixed economic system functional in Afghanistan because the government also interfered in the market.

He said:“Currently, the economy is driven by internal revenue, although there are problems, but in any case, the work being done is admirable, the good news is that there is more trust and honesty, therefore, the money is collected and spent well, In the previous era, there was income but there was corruption and we could not collect money in a proper way, and spend it on the reconstruction and reconstruction of Afghanistan, this current situation is not good for the future we call it economic contraction because the pressure on the economy is high and the economy is shrinking, while we need to grow our economy, expand domestic production and have a visionary plan, we cannot achieve self-sufficiency in this economy, those who are policymakers, I hope they will try to get out of this situation and go to a better situation so that Afghanistan could have stable future and the Islamic Emirate also achieve its economic goal.”

He recommended that Afghanistan should have a mixed market economic system at the moment because the private sector is not stable.

Ustad Ahmadzai said:“We cannot use American and European economic plans in Afghanistan, Afghanistan is a separate country, therefore, it is useful for us to have some government intervention in the market, because we cannot move the economic wheel forward without the government, measures recently taken such as the revival of government enterprises and the allocation of budget for them were positive, but it should not be for a long-term and again we come to the point that embracing open market economy needed time.”

Referring to the economic situation in the previous regime, he said:“First, we should have ended mixed and uncertain situation, then we should have gradually made the laws, now we should have entered the free market, the decision made at that time did not have a fruitful outcome, another point is that corruption made a lot of damage and corruption is found where there are no laws, it turns free market a thief market, oil and gas mafias were incepted, it was because there were no laws at that time, like many settlements were built, the money is lost, in other countries where the settlement is built, the money goes to the government account, then it is gradually paid, but in Afghanistan this law was not known, there was mafia and corruption, there was no will also therefore Afghanistan remained poor.”

He said he has made an economic strategy or the economic system of Afghanistan.

