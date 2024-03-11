Open Call Announced For 2024 Tasweer Project And Single Image Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Tasweer Photo Festival has announced the launch of the Fourth Tasweer Awards Cycle – the 2024 Tasweer Project and Single Image Awards Open Call – scheduled from March 13 to May 5.

The photography competition is aimed at celebrating and supporting the talents of photographers aged 18 and above who reside in West Asia and North Africa, providing them with a platform to showcase their work and engage with a global audience.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2024 Tasweer Award open call, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to empowering photographers across the region,” said Tasweer director Khalifa Ahmad al-Obaidli in a press statement.“With this transformative initiative, we aspire to provide photographers with the essential support and recognition they deserve, propelling their creative journey to new heights while fostering a flourishing visual arts scene in our region.”

“The Tasweer Photo Festival stands as a beacon of inspiration, celebrating visual narratives that define our diverse cultures, and contributing to the ever-evolving tapestry of artistic expression in the global community,” he said.

By nurturing both emerging talents and established photographers, the Tasweer Photo Festival is steadily gaining recognition as a hub of creativity within the region, encouraging visual storytelling and artistic expression.

The 2024 Tasweer Award open call consists of two categories: the Tasweer Project Award and the Tasweer Single Image Award.

The Tasweer Project Award offers a grant award of QR30,000 per awardee, empowering photographers to embark on new projects or further develop existing ones.

The awardees will have the exclusive opportunity to exhibit their work and participate in the public and online programme of events during the Tasweer 2025 Festival.

The Tasweer Single Image Award invites submissions of a single photographic image that encapsulates the photographer's personal narrative and experience.

Awardees will have their single images featured in an exclusive online exhibition and will receive QR2,000, in addition to participating in Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar's vibrant online and public programme.

