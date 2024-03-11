Palestinians Prepare For Ramadan In The Shadow Of War, Famine In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Palestinians prepared for Ramadan in sombre mood with heightened security measures by Israeli police and the spectre of war and hunger in Gaza overshadowing the normally festive Muslim holy month as talks to secure a ceasefire stalled.

Thousands of police have been deployed around the narrow streets of the Old City in Jerusalem, where tens of thousands of worshippers are expected every day at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, one of the holiest sites in Islam.

Israel's relentless campaign in Gaza has caused increasing alarm across the world as the growing risk of famine threatens to add to a death toll that has already passed 31,000.

In contrast to previous years, the usual decorations around the Old City have not been put up and there was a similar sombre tone in towns across the occupied West Bank, where around 400 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with security forces or Jewish settlers since the start of the Gaza war.

Hopes for a ceasefire, which would have allowed Ramadan to pass peacefully and enabled the return of at least some of the 134 Israeli hostages held in Gaza, appear to have been disappointed with talks in Cairo apparently stalled.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said the Palestinian resistance group was still open to talks with Israel.

"I say clearly that the one who bears responsibility for not reaching an agreement is the occupation (Israel)... However, I say that we are open to continuing negotiations," Haniyeh said in a televised speech.

A Hamas official said no dates had been set for further meetings with mediators in Cairo.

A ship carrying tonnes of food for Gaza remained docked in a Cyprus port as preparations were underway to launch a yet untested maritime aid route to the enclave.

The Open Arms, a salvage vessel, plans to tow a barge with 200 tonnes of food, mostly funded by the UAE. The supplies were sourced by charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), which is working with Spanish non-governmental organisation Proactiva Open Arms.

One source said the departure was partly contingent on creating a makeshift jetty in Gaza to facilitate deliveries since the strip has no port infrastructure.

In the ruins of Gaza itself, where half the 2.3mn population is squeezed into the southern city of Rafah, many living under plastic tents and facing a severe shortage of food, the mood was correspondingly sombre.

Military planes parachuted aid over Gaza Sunday, the latest airdrop over the besieged territory's north.

The Jordanian army said in a statement that US, French, Belgian and Egyptian planes also participated in the relief operation that included "six joint airdrops in the northern parts of Gaza".

MENAFN11032024000067011011ID1107959438