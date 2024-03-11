Google Doodle Celebrates Flat White Coffee Beverage With Animated Illustration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle's animated doodle celebrates the flat white, a popular espresso-based beverage which is believed to have first originated in Australia and New Zealand. In terms of visibility, this doodle will be visible across various countries of the world including India of flat whiteMarch 11, marks the day flat white was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in the year 2011. Flat white which is a beloved coffee drink of steamed milk poured over a shot of espresso is speculated to have been first served in Australia and New Zealand. It is believed that the drink first appeared on the menus of Sydney and Auckland during the 1980s.

Also read: Google Doodle marks Portugal National Elections 2024How is flat white made?A flat white is made up of an espresso shot topped with steamed milk and a thin layer of micro-foam and is traditionally served in a ceramic cup.

Also read: Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day 2024Flat whites are popular among those coffee connoisseurs who want for less foam in their beverage as flat white is“flatter” than a cappuccino or latte. In many cafes across Australia and New Zealand, customers are commonly allured into having the drink by baristas who show off their skills and create beautiful artwork while preparing the drink read: Google issues apology to India over AI controversy; Gemini's reliability questioned: ReportOver the years, coffee culture has changed a lot and also have the ways to prepare the flat white. Earlier, flat white was made with whole milk but nowadays it's common to see Aussies and Kiwis ordering it with plant-based milk including oat milk read: Google calls off contract with YouTube Music team members protesting for better payThe flat white is gaining popularity and is becoming a favourite since its spread far across the world. It has come to delight many and has become a staple in many nations. Google Doodle's description states,“No matter the origins, coffee lovers worldwide agree it's a favourite morning or arvo (afternoon) pick-me-up!”

