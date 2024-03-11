Happy Ramadan 2024: Here Are Wishes, Quotes, Images To Share Among Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan began on Monday, according to announcements made by Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations Arabia, revered for housing Islam's holiest sites, conveyed through its official SPA news agency on Sunday that the Supreme Court had declared“Monday, March 11, 2024, the commencement of the blessed month of Ramadan for this year”. Ramadan, regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam, holds immense significance in the Islamic calendar the sighting of the crescent moon, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have also confirmed a Monday start for Ramadan, as reported by their respective official news outlets the holy month of Ramadan begins on Monday, here are some messages to share with your loved ones:Wishing you and your family a blessed Ramadan filled with peace, prosperity, and happiness the spirit of Ramadan illuminate your heart and bless you with grace and joy. Ramadan Mubarak!As the holy month of Ramadan begins, may Allah bless you with happiness and grace your home with warmth and peace is not just about abstaining from food; it's a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and devotion. Wishing you a meaningful Ramadan the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on this Ramadan and forever. Ramadan Kareem!Let this Ramadan be the month of forgiveness and compassion, a month to cleanse our souls and seek the mercy of Allah. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family!May this Ramadan be a month of love, harmony, and blessings for you and your family. Ramadan Mubarak!As you fast and offer prayers to Allah, may you find your peace and happiness. Ramadan Mubarak!Ramadan is the month of Allah. Whose beginning is mercy, whose middle is forgiveness, and whose end is freedom from the fire. Ramadan Kareem!May this Ramadan bring you the utmost in peace and prosperity. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family!As the crescent moon is sighted and the holy month of Ramadan begins, I wish you and your family a blessed month ahead this Ramadan be the time of reflection and gratitude. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Ramadan filled with blessings and forgiveness Allah shower His countless blessings upon you and your family this Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak!Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion. May Allah bless you and your family with strength and perseverance. Ramadan Kareem!As the holy month of Ramadan begins, I pray that Allah grants all your wishes and fulfills all your desires. Ramadan Mubarak!Quotes\"Ramadan is the month whose beginning is mercy, whose middle is forgiveness, and whose end is freedom from the fire.\" - Prophet Muhammad.\"The best charity is that given in Ramadan.\" - Prophet Muhammad.\"He who gives iftar to another fasting person shall earn reward equivalent to a fasting man without detracting from the reward of the latter.\" - Prophet Muhammad.\"Ramadan is a time to empty your stomach to feed your soul.\" - Unknown\"Ramadan is the month to fast, pray, read the Quran, and increase acts of kindness and charity.\" - UnknownVerses from the Quran:\"O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous.\" (Quran 2:183)\"And when My servants ask you, [O Muhammad], concerning Me - indeed I am near. I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me.\" (Quran 2:186)\"The believers are but brothers, so make settlement between your brothers. And fear Allah that you may receive mercy.\" (Quran 49:10)\"And cooperate in righteousness and piety, but do not cooperate in sin and aggression.\" (Quran 5:2)\"And spend in the way of Allah and do not throw [yourselves] with your [own] hands into destruction [by refraining].\" (Quran 2:195)Images:

