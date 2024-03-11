Top Events Today: Electoral Bonds Hearing, BJP To Stage Protest On Bengaluru Water Crisis And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme and witness agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by 'Namo Drone Didis' at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute on Monday are the top events of today:Electoral bonds: Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea seeking extension to disclose detailsThe Supreme Court of India will hear the State Bank of India's extension plea on providing details about electoral bonds on Monday, March 11. The State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier sought an extension till June 30.A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will also hear a separate plea, which has sought initiation of contempt action against the SBI, alleging it“willfully and deliberately” disobeyed the apex court's direction to submit details of the contributions made to political parties through electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6. Read here water crisis: Karnataka BJP to stage protest against Siddaramaiah govtBengaluru is currently in the grip of a severe water crisis, with residents experiencing daily water cuts and certain areas receiving water only on alternate days. In response to this pressing issue, the BJP has declared a protest at Freedom Park on Monday, aimed at shedding light on the city's water woes.

R Ashoka, the leader of the Opposition, has accused the government of inefficiency, asserting that the dire situation has prompted many multinational companies to contemplate relocating from the city. Read here 2024: The holy month begins todayThe Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan began on Monday, according to announcements made by Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations Arabia, revered for housing Islam's holiest sites, conveyed through its official SPA news agency on Sunday, March 10, that the Supreme Court had declared“Monday, March 11, 2024, the commencement of the blessed month of Ramadan for this year”. Ramadan, regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam, holds immense significance in the Islamic calendar. Read here petrol pump strike continuesThe strike, initiated at 6 am on Sunday, March 10, is slated to endure for 48 hours and conclude at 6 am on March 12. The Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has announced a“No Purchase, No Sale” strike, commencing at 6 am on Sunday and persisting for 48 hours. The primary aim of this strike is to draw attention to the escalating fuel prices in the state, urging government intervention. Read here Modi to participate in 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programmeA statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said,“Namo Drone Didis from 11 different locations nationwide will also participate in the demonstration simultaneously. During the programme, Modi will also hand over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis.”The 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi' initiatives are integral to the Prime Minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas, the statement said further this vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate 'Lakhpati Didis', who have achieved success with the support of the 'Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission' and are supporting and motivating other self-help group members for their upliftment security breach: Delhi Court to hear accused's plea alleging tortureThe judge has issued notice to the incarcerated accused Neelam Azad, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat regarding the application and has requested their responses by March 11 custody has been extended subsequent to the lapse of their previous judicial custody Zero Hour on December 13 last year, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, a major security breach occurred when two individuals, Sharma and Manoranjan D, leapt into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery released a yellow gas from canisters, shouting slogans before being subdued by MPs Party's second CEC meeting to be held todayThe Congress party's second Election Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday in Delhi. The agenda of the meeting is to deliberate on potential candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 polls the Congress CEC meetings, the party's General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh, said,“CEC will discuss all seats. Final decisions will be taken wherever possible. CEC is the highest body that deliberates on and finalises candidates.”President Murmu to visit Mauritius: Three-day state visit from todayPresident Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a three-day state visit to Mauritius starting Monday, March 11, with a primary focus on attending the island nation's National Day celebrations as the chief guest her visit, a contingent from the Indian Navy, along with two ships, INS Tir and CGS Sarathi, will also participate in the festivities Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the visit, highlighting that President Murmu will engage in bilateral meetings with her Mauritian counterpart, President Prithvirajsing Roopun, and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth PG exam 2024: Common University Entrance Test to beginThe National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed the dates for the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate) 2024, scheduled to take place from March 11 to March 28, 2024. This examination will be conducted in over 300 cities across India, with various examination centres set up by the NTA are the other key events today:PM Modi to attend a DRDO programme in Delhi

Haryana: PM Modi to inaugurate a section of Dwarka Expressway and to hold a roadshowSC to hear a plea filed by AAP's Sanjay Singh over remarks on Prime Minister March 11ED summons Mahua Moitra for questioning in FEMA case on March 11Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Election Commission to hold a meeting for all its observers

UN Commission on Status Of Women: Indian delegates take part at UN HQ from March 11 to March 22Farmer's protest: Over 500 to reach Jaipur demanding MSP agreementTelangana government to launch Indiramma housing scheme March 11Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy to address Congress meet in VizagSahityotsav: World's largest literary festival to be held from March 11- March 16 in DelhiSamsung Galaxy A55 to be launched in India on March 11Hyundai Creta N Line to be launched in India on March 11

