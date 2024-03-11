PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Dwarka Expressway' Today: Check Delhi Traffic Advisory For Road Closures, Alternate Routes

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for March 11, ahead of the inauguration of Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The traffic advisory mentions road blockages, closures and alternate routes advisory issued on Sunday stated, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Dwarka expressway in Sector-25 for which traffic movement will be regulated in the area and in certain cases diverted from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. As per the advisory, traffic movement will be regulated in many areas of Dwarka on Monday in view of the inauguration ceremony read: GMR's DIAL set to put in operation revamped Delhi Airport Terminal 1 inaugurated by PM Modi todayThe advisory instructed commuters to avoid certain routes including Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector 8-9 crossing, Carmel Chowk Sector-20, Janki Chowk near Sector-23 police station and Pochanpur flyover Sector-23 Chowk read: PM Modi's outreach to Vladimir Putin helped avert 'potential nuclear attack' on Ukraine in 2022: ReportTraffic movement will also be regulated near the Transport Authority office, Sector-21 metro station and the Pacific Mall cut, Golf Course Road to Dhulsiras Chowk and Bamnoli, and Bharthal Chowk to Dhulsiras Chowk and Chhawla Road read: Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory ahead of 'Dwarka Expressway' inauguration; Check here for road closures, routesThe advisory noted that commuters who are planning to visit the railway station, hospital and ISBTs should plan their travel in advance while considering possible congestion and traffic jams along the above mentioned routes during the specified time.
Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway today. All you need to know about the routeThe notice further stated, \"The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline.\" The advisory urged commuters to avail public transport to help decongest roads and ensure parking of vehicles in designated lots read: 'Statues with mini skirts, purses': PM Modi on how 'modernity, fashion' are centuries oldFor more information and queries, the Delhi Traffic Police advised the public to follow its official website or social media for updates or contact at 8750871493, 1095/011-25844444 Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory for March 11, ahead of the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway. The advisory issued on March 9 mentions that there will be a rush of vehicles coming for the rally near Antriksh Chowk on Monday. Commuters were advised to avoid using the Dwarka Clover Leaf route going towards IMT till 4 pm.
MENAFN11032024007365015876ID1107959324
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.